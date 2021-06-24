TRON Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001421 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

