TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0161 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $495,976.93 and $14,519.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039234 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars.

