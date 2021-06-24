TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $22.77 million and $1.95 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00039544 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

