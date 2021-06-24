Truist Securiti Comments on Centene Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Centene stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

