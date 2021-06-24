Truist Securities Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $105.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. IHS Markit has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.