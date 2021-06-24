TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 2,654 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.