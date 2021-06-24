Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 3,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 918,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 850.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 66,943 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

