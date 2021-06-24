Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Position Cut by MPM Oncology Impact Management LP

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics accounts for about 3.2% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned 0.55% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $180,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,903. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

