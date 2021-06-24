U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.42. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 167,860 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

