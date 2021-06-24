U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.30% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.