Ubiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $23,658.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,727.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.24 or 0.05745495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.36 or 0.01417809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.00392330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00128901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.00646717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00385647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006951 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037716 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

