UBS Group AG Buys 29,555 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.78% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

