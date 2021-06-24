UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2,673.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

JHG opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

