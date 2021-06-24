UBS Group AG Has $5.27 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Athene worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $130,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,800 shares of company stock worth $4,331,470. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

