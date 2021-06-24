UBS Group AG Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of USANA Health Sciences worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE USNA opened at $101.77 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.