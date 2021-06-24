UBS Group AG Increases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 117.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 279,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 150,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 313.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

