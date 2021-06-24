UBS Group AG Sells 13,768 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Exponent worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Exponent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.18 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.