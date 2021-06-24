UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 984,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,474,219. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 1,560,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 615,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.