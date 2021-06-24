UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $6.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.78.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.