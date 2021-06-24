UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of UFP Industries worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

