Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 819,018 shares of company stock worth $257,351,001. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $341.18 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

