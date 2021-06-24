UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.13 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $9.10 or 0.00026021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $553.74 million and $12.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00620037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,816,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,883,617 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

