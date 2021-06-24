Unicly Genesis Collection Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $164,494.12 and approximately $5,628.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00047665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00101006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00164998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,707.64 or 0.98997196 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

