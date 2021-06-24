Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Insider Sells $46,705.50 in Stock

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of Unico American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50.

NASDAQ:UNAM remained flat at $$4.34 on Thursday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900. Unico American Co. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

