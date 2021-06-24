Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $6.47 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $26.39 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.47 or 0.00018631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033029 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00192775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00035850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001568 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

