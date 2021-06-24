UniLayer (LAYER) Market Cap Hits $6.80 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $1.91 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.70 or 0.00612400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00040053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

