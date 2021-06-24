Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $30,192.48 on Top Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $30,192.48 or 0.85861370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $35,092.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00601062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039419 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

