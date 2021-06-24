Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $367.58 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.28 or 0.00052558 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $10.52 billion and approximately $367.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 212.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,202,575 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

