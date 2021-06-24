United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Clearbridge Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 582,735 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.25% of United Parcel Service worth $1,844,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,052,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,915,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.29. 90,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.35. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

