UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Cap Achieves $9.52 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003874 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $630,766.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00100171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,679.32 or 1.00110104 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

