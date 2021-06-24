Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.25% of Upland Software worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 345,778 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.