Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Sells C$312,000.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,776,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,413,535.40.

Shares of TSE URE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.94. The company had a trading volume of 132,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of C$367.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.16. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.14.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

