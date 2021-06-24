USDX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007788 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000237 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

