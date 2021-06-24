Utrust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.31 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Utrust has a market cap of $101.71 million and $5.31 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00602027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039618 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

