Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 1,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 621,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

UTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $244,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $15,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.