v.systems (VSYS) Market Cap Hits $42.73 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $42.73 million and $4.48 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.
About v.systems
v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,230,876,930 coins and its circulating supply is 2,307,268,466 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.
v.systems Coin Trading
