Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Valley National Bancorp worth $91,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

VLY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

