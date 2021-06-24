Valor Token (VALOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.45 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $409,040.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00611223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

