Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 14,152 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.48% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

