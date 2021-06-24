Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20,128 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 365.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 641,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

