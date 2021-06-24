Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,831 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.