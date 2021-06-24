Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 340.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.