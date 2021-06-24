Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nikola at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 197,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 140,953 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Nikola stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.70. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

