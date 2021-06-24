Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 61,503 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,503 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

