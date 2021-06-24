Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.49% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MVF opened at $9.67 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

