Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

DHR opened at $268.65 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $270.62. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

