Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Edison International by 47.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 106.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Edison International by 476.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 311,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 257,826 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.