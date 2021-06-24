Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.75 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $185.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

