Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.77 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

BXP opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

