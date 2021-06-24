Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.84 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

